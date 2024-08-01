 Skip to content

CHAIRS update for 1 August 2024

Version 1.0.5 Update + OST Release

Version 1.0.5 Update · Build 15223378 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:09:28 UTC

Hello rats, chairs, and rat chairs (???)! We are pleased to announce that the CHAIRS OST is now out as a free add-on! Click here to add the soundtrack to your library! Now, go forth and enjoy listening to some defined BEATS and TUNES!

Below you can also find some patch notes for the game.

Bug Fixes/Minor Patches

  • The camera now moves at a consistent speed for the final cutscene regardless of V-Sync settings.
  • Added an arrow to the HUD in the Appliance Avenue tutorial segments to help highlight the charge indicator.
  • Reworked most in-game UI to support widescreen displays better.
  • Modified text on the initial warning screen to highlight an accessibility option that may help some players.

