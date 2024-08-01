 Skip to content

Coral Island update for 1 August 2024

Hotfix v1.1-1220

Share · View all patches · Build 15223326 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Farmers,

We have fixed more bugs and added some improvements in this patch:

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed underwater house floor and wallpaper issues.
  • Fixed issues with savannah mine monsters and treasure levels.
  • Fixed various clipping issues with NPC clothing.
  • Fixed tapper disappearing when canceling tree movement in architect mode.
  • Fixed item duplication/disappearance in global storage.
  • Fixed response when proposing to an NPC when the player is already married.
  • Fixed ranch animals rotating incorrectly when going inside.
  • Fixed multiple mastery level-ups not displaying correctly in Day Recap.
  • Fixed wrong mesh shown on Snatcher for Fire, Ice, and Wind Mines.
  • Fixed treasure hunt daily loot not resetting.
  • Fixed some underwater items showing wrong placement displays in inventory.
  • Fixed issue with harvesting tap from mushroom trees.
  • Fixed clipping and preview issues in the Clothing Shop.
  • Fixed weird animation for kissing and hugging from long distances.
  • Fixed flickering issue on sprinklers.
  • Fixed UI not showing certain quality ocean crops/animal produce required for upgrading the lab.
  • Fixed some issues with auto chests not processing items.
  • Fixed upgrade tool held upside down when retrieved.
  • Fixed random crash when rummaging in trash cans.
  • Fixed floating rock issue in the mines.
  • Fixed no tile highlight on Water Mines Floor 27, 28.
  • Fixed cases where the bottom is naked when loading a save with a specific outfit.
  • Prevented freeze issue caused by moving auto chests in architect and decor mode.
  • Fixed auto collectors not working on the underwater barn building.
  • Fixed Charles walking on the spot and spinning in front of Ling's Lab.
  • Fixed fruit tree errand's deadline being 6 days instead of 7.
  • Fixed missing horse during the savannah race.
  • Fixed scrap tiles becoming invisible on the underwater farm.
  • Fixed missing Lady Lavanna in the journal UI.
  • Fixed interaction prompt to show when the player interacts with pets and horses on floor tiles using the mouse.
  • Fixed Jim heart 5 quest not handled properly.
  • Fixed wrong requirement for dynamic dialog for a healthy sacred tree.
  • Fixed failed teleport for some aftermath hangouts.
  • Fixed NPCs thinking they are married when they aren't.
  • Fixed fossil spawn in Diving 50m.
  • Fixed Charcuz low-rise pants and shoulder belt top issues.
  • Fixed scarce water geode drop in Starlet Mine.
  • Fixed savannah cave memory fragment interact prompt requirement.
  • Fixed seeds dropped from the savannah cave not stacking.
  • Fixed Garden Lane listed incorrectly when opening the map.
  • Fixed some cases of artisan item machines getting stuck.
  • Fixed some cooking recipes not increasing the cooked count.
  • Fixed Osmium meteor's wrong setup for reminder text.
  • Fixed horse being called inside the community center using an animal whistle.
  • Fixed Semeru's dialogue glitch during Merfolk Chaperone/Starlet Expedition.
  • Fixed being unable to fish in savannah.
  • Fixed beach shack location area triggers elsewhere.
  • Fixed well's string stretching after being moved by the architect desk.
  • Fixed Spin the Wheel minigame exploit (spin attempts reset if the player quits before using all attempts).
  • Fixed crash on cutscene reapplying weather.
  • Fixed crash in savannah race minigame.
  • Attempted to fix the inability to toggle the fireplace using a controller.
  • Fixed underwater ranch animals getting stuck at gate buildings.
  • Fixed being unable to place offerings on the orchestra altar 50m with different quality.
  • Fixed portrait glitching during cutscenes.
  • Fixed Miranjani portrait using the fall portrait in spring.
  • Fixed floor preview carrying over to other rooms.
  • Fixed carpets and rugs becoming white in floor previews.
  • Attempted to fix a crash when opening UI containing inventory slots in an edge case.
  • Fixed Island Guardians being able to talk in the early game.
  • Fixed save settings not updating for duration and cooldown dynamic dialog when loading a game save.
  • Fix gem offering resetting to 0.
  • Fix Velociraptor hologram completion missing 10 points blocking completion to town rank S even after completing everything.

Improvements:

  • Adjusted tumbleweed scale, speed, and locations.
  • Added a rare chance of spawning butterflies when hitting a tree.
  • Faster zoom steps in architect mode.
  • Implemented rotate functionality for rotatable objects in architect mode.
  • Disabled item weapons during underwater diving.
  • Added VFX for giant crops in the Cave of Memories.
  • Allowed 3 NPC birthdays.
  • Added information to add a temperature machine for underwater buildings to avoid animals being put in a bad mood in Winter.
  • Polished temperature machine for underwater, only showing a red light.
  • Readjusted ramen shop attraction camera preview.
  • Added translucency for the pufferfish building.
  • Enabled grass spawn and growth on floor tiles with grass type.
  • Resized all coconut and geode by 1.5x.
  • Disabled the ability to repeatedly pet ranch animals.
  • Adjusted purple flower texture.
  • Added cooldown for all meteors.

UI:

  • Updated Item Mixing layout for better navigation with the controller.
  • Updated Animal Shop requirement pop-up text for better understanding.
  • Updated Tablet of Memories Relationship Panel to ensure the layout is correct and the NPC icon is not stretched.
  • Updated Calendar to allow for 3 NPC birthdays.
  • Added married requirements for New Year Spouse dialogue.
  • Fixed various UI typos.

Balancing:

  • Removed Mastery Point acquisition for Catching and Fishing from trash cans.
  • Revised daily loot table content.
  • Unlocked monster scarecrow recipe (concerned monkey shop).
  • Adjusted prices for underwater sprinkler + attachment weather conch and wellness fruit.
  • Adjusted prices for buff ocean flower honey and mead.

Dialogue and Text:

  • Various translation improvements.
  • Denali and Princess Miranjani dialogue text fixes.
  • Added Deno extras description.
  • Removed dot in Ask texts.
  • Removed Day After Wedding dialogue for Aaliya, Alice, Ben, and Chaem.

Best regards,

Stairway Team

