Hotfix v1.1-1220

Hi Farmers,
We have fixed more bugs and added some improvements in this patch:
Bugfixes:
- Fixed underwater house floor and wallpaper issues.
- Fixed issues with savannah mine monsters and treasure levels.
- Fixed various clipping issues with NPC clothing.
- Fixed tapper disappearing when canceling tree movement in architect mode.
- Fixed item duplication/disappearance in global storage.
- Fixed response when proposing to an NPC when the player is already married.
- Fixed ranch animals rotating incorrectly when going inside.
- Fixed multiple mastery level-ups not displaying correctly in Day Recap.
- Fixed wrong mesh shown on Snatcher for Fire, Ice, and Wind Mines.
- Fixed treasure hunt daily loot not resetting.
- Fixed some underwater items showing wrong placement displays in inventory.
- Fixed issue with harvesting tap from mushroom trees.
- Fixed clipping and preview issues in the Clothing Shop.
- Fixed weird animation for kissing and hugging from long distances.
- Fixed flickering issue on sprinklers.
- Fixed UI not showing certain quality ocean crops/animal produce required for upgrading the lab.
- Fixed some issues with auto chests not processing items.
- Fixed upgrade tool held upside down when retrieved.
- Fixed random crash when rummaging in trash cans.
- Fixed floating rock issue in the mines.
- Fixed no tile highlight on Water Mines Floor 27, 28.
- Fixed cases where the bottom is naked when loading a save with a specific outfit.
- Prevented freeze issue caused by moving auto chests in architect and decor mode.
- Fixed auto collectors not working on the underwater barn building.
- Fixed Charles walking on the spot and spinning in front of Ling's Lab.
- Fixed fruit tree errand's deadline being 6 days instead of 7.
- Fixed missing horse during the savannah race.
- Fixed scrap tiles becoming invisible on the underwater farm.
- Fixed missing Lady Lavanna in the journal UI.
- Fixed interaction prompt to show when the player interacts with pets and horses on floor tiles using the mouse.
- Fixed Jim heart 5 quest not handled properly.
- Fixed wrong requirement for dynamic dialog for a healthy sacred tree.
- Fixed failed teleport for some aftermath hangouts.
- Fixed NPCs thinking they are married when they aren't.
- Fixed fossil spawn in Diving 50m.
- Fixed Charcuz low-rise pants and shoulder belt top issues.
- Fixed scarce water geode drop in Starlet Mine.
- Fixed savannah cave memory fragment interact prompt requirement.
- Fixed seeds dropped from the savannah cave not stacking.
- Fixed Garden Lane listed incorrectly when opening the map.
- Fixed some cases of artisan item machines getting stuck.
- Fixed some cooking recipes not increasing the cooked count.
- Fixed Osmium meteor's wrong setup for reminder text.
- Fixed horse being called inside the community center using an animal whistle.
- Fixed Semeru's dialogue glitch during Merfolk Chaperone/Starlet Expedition.
- Fixed being unable to fish in savannah.
- Fixed beach shack location area triggers elsewhere.
- Fixed well's string stretching after being moved by the architect desk.
- Fixed Spin the Wheel minigame exploit (spin attempts reset if the player quits before using all attempts).
- Fixed crash on cutscene reapplying weather.
- Fixed crash in savannah race minigame.
- Attempted to fix the inability to toggle the fireplace using a controller.
- Fixed underwater ranch animals getting stuck at gate buildings.
- Fixed being unable to place offerings on the orchestra altar 50m with different quality.
- Fixed portrait glitching during cutscenes.
- Fixed Miranjani portrait using the fall portrait in spring.
- Fixed floor preview carrying over to other rooms.
- Fixed carpets and rugs becoming white in floor previews.
- Attempted to fix a crash when opening UI containing inventory slots in an edge case.
- Fixed Island Guardians being able to talk in the early game.
- Fixed save settings not updating for duration and cooldown dynamic dialog when loading a game save.
- Fix gem offering resetting to 0.
- Fix Velociraptor hologram completion missing 10 points blocking completion to town rank S even after completing everything.
Improvements:
- Adjusted tumbleweed scale, speed, and locations.
- Added a rare chance of spawning butterflies when hitting a tree.
- Faster zoom steps in architect mode.
- Implemented rotate functionality for rotatable objects in architect mode.
- Disabled item weapons during underwater diving.
- Added VFX for giant crops in the Cave of Memories.
- Allowed 3 NPC birthdays.
- Added information to add a temperature machine for underwater buildings to avoid animals being put in a bad mood in Winter.
- Polished temperature machine for underwater, only showing a red light.
- Readjusted ramen shop attraction camera preview.
- Added translucency for the pufferfish building.
- Enabled grass spawn and growth on floor tiles with grass type.
- Resized all coconut and geode by 1.5x.
- Disabled the ability to repeatedly pet ranch animals.
- Adjusted purple flower texture.
- Added cooldown for all meteors.
UI:
- Updated Item Mixing layout for better navigation with the controller.
- Updated Animal Shop requirement pop-up text for better understanding.
- Updated Tablet of Memories Relationship Panel to ensure the layout is correct and the NPC icon is not stretched.
- Updated Calendar to allow for 3 NPC birthdays.
- Added married requirements for New Year Spouse dialogue.
- Fixed various UI typos.
Balancing:
- Removed Mastery Point acquisition for Catching and Fishing from trash cans.
- Revised daily loot table content.
- Unlocked monster scarecrow recipe (concerned monkey shop).
- Adjusted prices for underwater sprinkler + attachment weather conch and wellness fruit.
- Adjusted prices for buff ocean flower honey and mead.
Dialogue and Text:
- Various translation improvements.
- Denali and Princess Miranjani dialogue text fixes.
- Added Deno extras description.
- Removed dot in Ask texts.
- Removed Day After Wedding dialogue for Aaliya, Alice, Ben, and Chaem.
Best regards,
Stairway Team
Changed files in this update