The game received a smallt update and a fix.
Mouse Support Enabled - you can play the game by using the mouse now.
Gallery Fixed - there were two extra crystals in the room for the same scene, they were removed now.
Married Life With A Lamia update for 1 August 2024
Married Life With A Lamia 1.2 Bugfix
