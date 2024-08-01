 Skip to content

Married Life With A Lamia update for 1 August 2024

Married Life With A Lamia 1.2 Bugfix

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game received a smallt update and a fix.
Mouse Support Enabled - you can play the game by using the mouse now.
Gallery Fixed - there were two extra crystals in the room for the same scene, they were removed now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2670551
