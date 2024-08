Share · View all patches · Build 15223255 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 09:59:25 UTC by Wendy

Dear User

I have updated CRUELTY to translate it into all 12 languages listed below.

English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French, Italian, German, Russian, Portuguese (Brazil).

If there are errors in the translation, please report them in the thread.