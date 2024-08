Share · View all patches · Build 15222939 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 07:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Tenno v1.4.2 is now live, bringing new features and improvements.

Here is a quick rundown:

Brand New Packages

Improved Cutscene Design

Improved Multiplayer System

New Global Chat System

Fixed Tenno Pass XP Display

Improved Academy Design

New Tooltip System

Rumble Statue Display Improvements

New Set Update Mechanics

New Level Up Screen

Improved Game Extension Design

HP/CP Batch Display

New Test Dummy in Inventory

Hunting House UX Improvements

Stability Improvements