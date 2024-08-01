Oh Baby Kart Patch v0.5

OBK PATCH v0.5

Hello everyone, a big patch update! We heard you out and have done a complete revamp!

NEW HERO PASSIVES

Get ready for a shake up! Every hero’s ultimate has a new passive ability. This means they will have passive bonuses from using specific items. There have been many changes to each hero and with the inclusion of passives the entire game has been shook up.

Example of some passives:

OhBibi when using a rocket will get drift boost bonus

Jez when using ice rockets can get ultimate fill

When Peanut uses bull boosters he has increased steer

NEW HEROES

Welcome our two new heroes, each with 3 new ultimates:

Shapes The Burtle

Slip and Slide: Burtle slips and slides with a subtle increase in steer and speed to do tricks around certain maps!

Team Burgers: Serve burgers to your team! Each burger is a special item that gives the user a mini burger shield and speed boost!

Burger Bang: Shapes slows down and is unable to drift, but after a few seconds Shapes gets a big giant boost a special shield to knock out the opponents.

Rattini The Rat

Scurry: Improve your daze time temporarily and get a little boost. Perfect timing can prevent a full daze.

Cheese Booster: Give everyone in the team a Cheese Booster which can trigger boost bull passives as well.

Rat Thief: Increase speed and steer and steal coins from any other kart you collide with!

NEW ITEMS

Bullmerang - A special item that when you hit, gives you a bull booster.

Mealbox - An item you drop that will take ultimate charge from anyone who hits it.

NEW STAGES

4 New Stages have been added:

McWassie

NeoCyber

London

Paris

NEW UI/UX

The UI has been completely updated. After going through multiple iterations with our community, we figured out what was the best way to present the modes without overwhelming new players.

If you want local play, it’s all there for you on the get go. Otherwise from the play button you will jump to your garage which will have all the options you need. We split it out to multiplayer vs. single player so you can immediately decide where you want to go.

REWARDS AND BATTLE PASS

We are introducing our first iteration of a battle pass. This is completely free and given to every player. In addition, we have unique rewards for every character we will be expanding over time. These are your lifetime rewards which you get as you play the game over time!

NEW RR CUPS

We have added 4 new RR cups to the challenges and removed the map. We made it more organised so you can find the challenges in smaller packs. This allows players to find where they can unlock certain heroes and special items and karts.