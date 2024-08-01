1.3.6L Update - Weddings! Break ups! Birthdays

Hey Neighbours!

This is a pretty massive update (though it annoyingly doesn't look that big when it's listed out ;_;). The biggest news here is that you can now plan and hold your wedding/commitment ceremony/elopement/vow renewal!

Customise all the details including date, guests, location, decor style/colours and outfits!

Now of course if things don't work out for long term love, you might want to end things with your lover, well now you can break up with them in 3 fun options of dumpage including in person, text message or even sky writing.

And lastly, if you've been waiting to celebrate your birthday in game it's your lucky day. If you've gotten any NPCs to Friendly level or above, they will throw you a party on your special day :D

That's it for now, the next update will be bug fixing and UI stuff (I'm COMING for you controller scroll bugs!!)

<3 Violet

General:

Fixed checking if NPCs are home at the lifts.

Fixed a potential issue with Finn’s event while collecting computer parts <- still investigating, please report any problems!

Optimised some ways that subquests are displayed to prevent crashes.

Some general optimisation fixes.

Updated restaurant interior.

Started conversions for player outfits in preparation for handling purchasable clothing.

Adjusted collisions in Pinewood Lobby to prevent Dan living in the void.

Fixed a dust bunny crash when save/loading inside your apartment

Fixed NPC doubling in Dan PE 1 (this is an ongoing thing I’m investigating).

Events:

Wedding shop now has tabs for break ups and wedding planning.

Weddings/Commitments:

Added ability to plan your event at the wedding shop menu.

Event customisation options include: Date, Type (Wedding/Commitment/Elopement/Renewal), Celebrant, Wedding Party, Guests, Location, Decor Style, Decor Colours, Your Outfit, Spouse Outfit.

Added corresponding event loan.

Once you’ve paid off the total cost, your event will take place on the selected date.

Break ups:

Added ability to plan your break up at the wedding shop menu.

Choose from 3 break up types: In person, by text message, sky writing.

Birthdays: