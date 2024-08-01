Patch #1.2.13

Greetings Adventurers,

Hot Dogs! Candy Apples! Snickerdoodles! Step right up and grab your favourite carnival fare from the concession stand in the Dark Carnival. Beware the side effects that such treats may bring to you or your party. We wouldn’t want you to get a tummy ache and light your hands on fire!

With these new carnival food additions players can alter their attributes, or take power into their own hands… literally. For example, the Juiced Apple will permanently increase your Strength at the cost of 2 Max HP, and the Icy Wiener will imbue the player with Ice allowing their following attacks to be charged with Freeze, plus so much more!

NOTABLE FIXES

Reflections from the Shrouded Mirror have been a well received feature in the Dark Carnival. Almost too well received as lots of parties will hunt them down and ride Reflections to Carnival Glory. This is fantastic, although Reflections should be additive and not necessarily a must have to have deep runs. To ease off a bit of their overreliance we’ve added Fade Damage to Reflections.

Reflections gained from the Shrouded Mirror will now take Fade Damage after rest phase. Fade Damage becomes active after their first rest phase and will continue until the Reflections die off.

Fixed an online game exploit where players could get increased movement.

DARK CARNIVAL

Unique Dark Carnival Foods - The Dark Carnival concession stand now sells food that can only be found inside the Dark Carnival. Watch your tummy as these aren’t the usual flavours found in a traveling carnival!

Hot Dogs offer a new mechanic to the For The King franchise by imbuing players with special abilities. Eat a hot dog and your next few attacks will be charged with the flavour of choice. From the Chili Dog, Icy Wiener, Zapwurst, your sure to find something that suits your tastebuds.

Candy Apples are the sweet treat that every carnival goer loves to try. These apples are dipped in all sorts of stat-packed goodness. From the Party Apple buffing speed, Cosmic Apple increasing intelligence, there is an apple for every class to increase their stats. Careful how you chew these apples as they come at a cost of health.

Unique Carnival items - The Bling Pop and Candy Necklace have arrived. Be on the lookout for these special items as only one of them can be found during a run, within Dark Carnival or the Campaign.

Bling Pop - Raising all of the player stats by 3 points, the Bling Pop will also grant full focus when consuming candy. However, it can be pretty sweet and each candy consumed will cost you 10HP.

Candy Necklace - More carnival bling in the form of a candy necklace.This fancy trinket grants 3HP Regenan extra primary action, party speed, but at the cost of your max focus.

Lolli Wand - With all of this sugar madness the Lolli Wand has been found and restored to the realm of Fahrul. Be on the lookout for its intelligence boosting, sugar-coated goodness.

Other Dark Carnival Changes:

New cosmetics are also in the Lore Store - be sure to get your fill of carnival food to unlock them and traverse the Dungeon in old-fashioned style.

The previous Candies received an item card update to match the new food item cards.

Fixed the issue where the Shepherd would no longer summon Sheep on deeper floors.

Fixed an issue where the player HUDs could have issues after summoning during the Royal Droll fight.

Fixed an issue where superfluous rooms were being spawned after landing on certain wheel outcomes.

Fixed Wheel of Death party outcomes not applying to Followers, including Reflections.

OVERWORLD

Fixed an issue with Focus not being refunded correctly when closing the combat encounter with keyboard shortcut AFTER applying focus with a mouse click.

Fixed a softlock that could occur when a player rolls Randomize Character in the Dark Carnival WHILE there is an Overworld marker present on the map.

Fixed a softlock that could occur in the Chapter 3, The Royal Mines, when clicking on a minecart that occupied the same hex from a player debarked from a landboat.

COMBAT

Mimics will now attack the player who opened the chest with their first turn.

Improved the timing of tactics procing during attack animations.

Fixed an issue where Followers detailed HUDs would not close correctly during certain combat events.

UX/UI

Fixed an issue with Player Summary not being able to open during Chest phase.

Fixed an issue with an erroneous string in the Encyclopedia regarding the Disciple Scourge.

ART

Fixed the Lightning Melody displaying the incorrect icon.

Fixed the Attack Up status effect icon not always displaying the correct icon.

Fixed an issue with Party Rock’s face clipping on his hit animation.

Fixed various armor clipping on player models.

CONTROLLER

End Turn has been moved to the Back Button (B on Xbox // O on Playstation) away from “Select”. We’ve also added this flow to more footers throughout the game.

Fixed an issue with the Merc Deed window not navigating correctly with the controller.

Fixed an issue with the Market window not navigating correctly when closed by an off-turn player that is using a controller.

Fixed the issue where custom difficulty would go up by two when using a controller.

Dark Carnival Leaderboard

This update also celebrates the turnover of the Dark Carnival leaderboard. In the coming days we will highlight new monthly champions for single and multiplayer that will have their winning character immortalized as a Stone Hero for the month of August.

While this update lands on the first of the month, we can’t guarantee that new updates will land this early in the month although we will try our best to align updates with the turnover of the leaderboard.

Happy Carnivalling!

As always, thank you for your continued support and happy slaying!

⚔️IronOak Games

