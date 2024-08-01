Version indication in the title.

Add a sword to the player's weaponry, mounted on the shoulder. In non-VR mode, mouse right-click.

In VR, vertical position adjustment can be done from the mini-menu.

Instructions to androids in combat can now be given from the mini-menu.

Gun shots are now fired when the trigger is released.

Target change beam of gun is now fired by holding down the trigger.

The gun's target change beam no longer requires energy.

When not in VR, left mouse click now moves the index fingers of both hands.

When not in VR, right mouse click now moves both hands in a clasping motion.

When non-VR, mouse 3-button now moves the thumbs.

Sex commands “I'm about to cum” and “Ejaculate” have been merged.

Cute and other commands are disabled during opening.

