Armoured Commander II update for 1 August 2024

Update 1.2.53

1 August 2024

ADD: Free demo version of the game
ADD: Welcome message shown first time game is started, slightly different message for demo version
ADD: Display of relevant crewman skills that provide bonuses during bailout (Gymnast, and Spray and Pray)

FIX: If a player unit takes a penetrating hit and the player later bails out, the outcome of the day will now correctly reflect this
FIX: Slight change to layout of tutorial slides so that longer ones are now displayed properly
FIX: Spray and Pray skill now correctly improves chance of doing effective covering fire during bailout
FIX: Partial HE hits now properly have no AP chance

