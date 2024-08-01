Update 1.2.53

ADD: Free demo version of the game

ADD: Welcome message shown first time game is started, slightly different message for demo version

ADD: Display of relevant crewman skills that provide bonuses during bailout (Gymnast, and Spray and Pray)

FIX: If a player unit takes a penetrating hit and the player later bails out, the outcome of the day will now correctly reflect this

FIX: Slight change to layout of tutorial slides so that longer ones are now displayed properly

FIX: Spray and Pray skill now correctly improves chance of doing effective covering fire during bailout

FIX: Partial HE hits now properly have no AP chance