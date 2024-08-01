Patch #1.3.0 - Robotics

Hello Again,

Hopefully this wasn't too much of a wait since the last post. We've got a new update ready, and I have to admit, I'm pretty excited about this one. 😀

Sometime ago we had a poll on our Discord, where we asked everyone what features they would most like to see added to the game. By far the most requested one was the addition of Robotics components, as in, moving parts.

Update 1.3.0 focuses on exactly this. We've got a few new parts added, which despite being only a handful, open up a completely new array of possibilities for what you can do in the game.

NEW PARTS:

Extendalux Piston (by Jackdaw Pneumatics)

L1 Hinge (by Kermech Hardware)

Eagle Payload Decoupler (by Radio Control Labs Inc)

Q-4 Rotary Table (by FlexiJoint™ Mechanics)

These parts can do more than just move themselves around. They allow us to create entire physically driven mechanisms in the game.

This is possible because of the biggest feature we've got in this update, which is the addition of the new Flex Physics system.

FLEX PHYSICS

This is the evolution of the existing Internal Physics system we had in the game for some time now, which I've talked about a few times before. I could go on for pages and pages talking about how internal physics operates, but that's probably best left to a development blog post.

For now, the important thing is that using Flex physics, the entire vehicle is fully simulated by physics, so these new robotics parts can be put together in just about any way you can imagine, and if the mechanism makes sense, it should work.

Want to make an aircraft with wings that swing back? Sure thing. I've done it here both using the rotary table, as well as using passive hinges with pistons driving the movement.

Retractable landing gears? All you need is a hinge, a piston, and a set of non-retractable landing gears.

Those are just basic examples. The system is open-ended enough to support just about any mechanism you can come up with: Thrust vectoring, tilt-rotor aircraft, outboard boat motors, swiveling tank turrets... the possibilities are too many to enumerate.

Of course, I have to also say that while all of this is extremely exciting, this is also very much the first iteration of a very large new feature, so there's definitely a lot of work still to do. But I do feel we've managed to reach a point where we can at least start playing around with these new moving parts and begin exploring all of the different things we can do with them.

DECOUPLERS

This part maybe isn't strictly a robotics component, but it was also one of the top requests from everybody. If you've played KSP for any amount of time, you probably know what these are.

Decouplers allow you to intentionally separate parts of your vehicle and eject them away.

Very useful for drop-tanks, detachable payloads, and terrorizing the NPC-folk of Wirraway Bay with a barrage of DIY rockets.

NEW MECHANISM TOOL

We’ve also added a new tool to the vehicle editor in this update, called the Mechanisms Tool. This allows you to test your contraptions without leaving the editor. It enables the Flex Physics system and unlocks all control channels, so you can set up your mechanisms and make sure they're working, then it returns all parts to their original locations when you switch out.

Lastly, we have the usual assortment of tweaks, fixes and improvements, which you can find in the complete change log in game (click the version number in the main menu, or the About the Game button).

Happy KitHacking!

Cheers, HarvesteR & Curve Games.