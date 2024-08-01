1.0.0210 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15222266 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 05:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear leaders of Ratopia!

Thank you for waiting a long time for the update.

This time, we have added vassalization, reforging, and new shrines.

With this update, we have complemented the diplomatic features added last time and indirectly adjusted the difficulty of the somewhat challenging late-game content.

If you find any bugs or issues that need fixing, please report them via Steam and Discord.

We are always grateful and will continue to work hard on development.

Notice: Those with this icon(💌) are inspired by the players’ opinions. Thank you so much again.

Patch List

For convenient gaming experience, please begin a new game

▶The vassalization feature has been added to the Diplomatic Office's invasion actions.

The pillage mission can be changed to a vassalization mission.

When vassalized, you can receive resources and monetary tributes in exchange for favor.

Mercenaries recruited from vassal states are cheaper than allies and regular mercenaries.

Favor with vassal states decreases every season.

▶The international situation UI in the Diplomatic Office has been changed.

Improved to output additional information that may be needed for diplomatic actions.

▶Diplomatic letter events and diplomatic sudden events have been added.

Letter events can be carried out in the Diplomatic Office.

Sudden events appear based on conditions and probabilities.

▶The criteria for increasing bundle quantities in trade have been adjusted from Prosperity levels 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 to 2, 4, 6, 8 Prosperity.

Updated the trade quantity criteria for individual items.

Increased the trade volume of items that were traded in small quantities.

※ This may cause differences in existing trade amounts and graphs.

▶"Noble Sword" has been added to the Royal Forge.

▶The "Reforging" function has been added to the Royal Forge.

Reforging is a function that consumes resources to grant new abilities to equipment.

Since a random effect is granted among the possible effects, please prepare enough materials.

▶A Hell Forge has been added to the Volcanic Military Area.

▶The materials and stats of some equipment have been adjusted.

▶9 new shrines have been added.

▶Skills from shrines will no longer be interrupted when attacked.

▶The new structure "Surveillance Post" has been added.

It is a structure that grants the 'Surveillance' effect to citizens working within its range.

Surveillance buff effect: Efficiency +30%, Happiness -5.

▶The effect of the "Surveillance Camera" structure has been changed as follows.

Grants the 'Surveillance' buff to citizens working in structures within its range.

▶Mercenaries and foreign soldiers have been given unit traits.

▶Unique skins have been added to foreign soldiers.

The size of Foratstar Ratizens has been reduced by 30%.

▶Three new battlefield types have been added for the desert, ocean, and volcanic biomes.

▶Defense troops and shields have been added to the enemy command posts on the city-state invasion map.

Defense troops stand guard around the command post and attack approaching targets.

The shield consumes 1 health regardless of the damage taken when hit.

One-point breakthrough and guerrilla tactics by leader characters were originally planned strategies. However, due to the addition of the equipment reforging feature in this update, these strategies have become excessively powerful, rendering soldiers ineffective. Therefore, we had to take necessary actions.

▶The function of the Bell Tower has been changed to summon Ratizens around the Bell Tower.

It is a function that calls all Ratizens within the area to the Bell Tower, so please use it with caution.

Ratizens in certain states such as crime or rebellion will not be summoned.

▶💌A feature to call individual Ratizens has been added.

Available through the Ratizen detailed view, and a global cooldown applies when used.

▶Three new achievements have been added.

Age of Empires

Tools Matter

General Victory

▶The function to pick up soil resources from the Barbaric Palace has been modified so that they are picked up automatically when moving without pressing the pick-up button.

When constructing soil walls, the resources in possession are automatically supplied to the blueprint.

▶💌 New glass structures such as Glass Fountain, Glass Bench, Glass Streetlight, and Glass Wall have been added.

▶💌 New decorative structures such as Fireplace, Drawer, Wardrobe, Wooden Window, and Stone Window have been added.

💌 Added a feature to set the range of structures with adjustable ranges during the blueprint placement stage.

💌 In the "Welfare law," more detailed settings for citizen conditions can now be set when configuring the 'Resource Subsidy' policy.

💌 Added an event to choose whether to remove lizards when all lizard nests are destroyed.

💌 Added a feature to target unemployed Ratizens with commercial laws and welfare laws.

💌 The profit cycle from the "Shadow cooperation" event investment has been doubled, and the interest earned has been doubled.

💌 Removed the unique building attributes of the Royal Wardrobe, Royal Forge, and Ratron Assembly Plant.

- These facilities can now be constructed in multiple locations.

💌 Added natural ladders to each Biome to assist with movement.

💌 Removed the happiness debuff that increased as lizard nests accumulated.

💌 Added a skip function for the Royal Tunnel cutscene. (Press ESC during the cutscene)

💌 Added a per-item storage limit system to the Storage.

💌 Improved the resource selection UI convenience when using policy functions.

💌 Enhanced mouse interactions with in-game UIs.

💌 Added an alarm for the Starved status of Ratizens.

💌 Added a "Job" filter to the Ratizen placement UI filter.

Modified so that soldiers from the indebted city visit when bank loan interest is overdue.

Decorative structures can now be viewed regardless of the research stage and there are no areas where information cannot be checked.

The additional loan limit of the Prodigal Noble leader trait has been increased from 1 to 3.

Added shortcut keys to enable/disable each policy in the code of laws.

Modified so that lizards react when the ladder of a lizard habitat is demolished.

