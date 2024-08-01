v01.08.2024b.dtt Changelog (JOIN THE DISCORD TO VOTE)

Todays update introduces a test for a different delta time system (delta time is what is used to ensure the game runs at the same speed, no matter the frame rate).

There shouldn't be any noticeable difference at a stable frame rate but you may notice a difference if the frame rate is fluctuating.

Anyway, let me what which one you prefer. You can toggle between them by pressing P at any time. It will default to the NEW system (you can view which one you're using under the debug info at the top of the screen). And if you don't have a preference or can't notice a difference, then vote for the NEW system as it does have some more objective advantages. However, the most important thing is how it feels.

YOU CAN VOTE IN THE DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/5fdgd8A6s8

