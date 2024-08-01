 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cozy Caravan update for 1 August 2024

Content Update 0.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 15222242 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 07:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hoyooo Cozy Caravaners!

We've got another special little treat treat for you this week. Introducing....the Capybara!

Whether you like to call them a Capybara, Guinea Big, or Coconut Dog, what we can all agree on is they're the best bud to the entire animal kingdom. And now they can be yours too!

Disclaimer: Yuzu not included. 🍊

Future Updates

A quick reminder, as we mentioned last week, we'll be changing our release schedule to provide content updates every second week. But rest assured, our next update has some cool new features!

Once again, thank you all for the continued support, and feedback. 💖

Changed files in this update

Depot 2788521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link