Content Update 0.2.6

Hoyooo Cozy Caravaners!

We've got another special little treat treat for you this week. Introducing....the Capybara!

Whether you like to call them a Capybara, Guinea Big, or Coconut Dog, what we can all agree on is they're the best bud to the entire animal kingdom. And now they can be yours too!

Disclaimer: Yuzu not included. 🍊

A quick reminder, as we mentioned last week, we'll be changing our release schedule to provide content updates every second week. But rest assured, our next update has some cool new features!

Once again, thank you all for the continued support, and feedback. 💖