1st Anniversary Mini Pass ft. Kumdori & Kumsuni!

Hello Lumia Island survivors,

Are you enjoying the 1st Anniversary Pass?

We're so grateful for your support that we've prepared an extra special offer: the 1st Anniversary Mini Pass featuring the beloved korean cartoon characters Kumdori & Kumsuni—available for only 1 A-Coin! Make sure to grab it before it's gone!

Go to [Lobby → 1ST ANNIVERSARY] and get your Pass for just 1 A-Coin!

An event pass that allows you to collect up to 100 points daily!

You can get up to 10 special rewards by leveling up.

You can check out the Mini Pass rewards below!

Missions reset daily at 15:00 (UTC).

You can increase your pass level by purchasing pass points with NP.

You will not receive EP Tokens after you reach level 10.

Event reward items may later be used for other purposes.

1st Anniversary Mini Pass Kumdori & Kumsuni Event Period

Thursday, August 1st after maintenance - Wednesday, August 14th before maintenance

Missions for the pass will only be available until August 14th before maintenance.

Unclaimed rewards will be sent to your mailboxes after the event is over during August 29th's maintenance. You have 90 days to claim them after they've been sent out.

*Expired rewards in your mailbox cannot be reissued.

Celebrate the Season 4 Finals in Daejeon on Friday, August 9th with the Mini Pass ft. Kumdori & Kumsuni! You can obtain exclusive Kumdori and Kumsuni emotes by getting this special mini pass.

We hope you enjoy!

As always, thanks for sticking with us.