Update - July 31

Hi all,

Some fairly notable changes in this update, mostly gleaned from the discussion forums. Thank you all so much for continuing to make suggestions to improve the game, it is much appreciated. The most noticeable change is that a new popup appears when issuing Rest, Watch Duty, or Drill orders. This allows you to assign units to prioritized tiles within a selected area via Areas of Interest that have been created in the Schedule screen.

I've also added a couple of major quality of life updates. The first one is the ability to cycle between units under the same commanding HQ. Previously, if you wanted to select a different platoon in the same company, you would have to select the commanding company, then select the platoon from there.

Now a simple button press will get you there. The second major quality of life update allows you to filter selected units properly and switch between filters applied. Previously, selecting a filter would actually de-select units that were not applicable, forcing you to re-select them if you wanted to control them again.

On top of these changes, I've fixed a few bugs that were reported in the forums.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Added Drill into list of scheduled orders.

Kitchens and field supply dugouts will now flash red when running low on supplies.

Units under the same commanding unit can now be cycled.

Fixed issue in which user would not be able to add a single tile when adding target areas. Previously, user would have to drag and move the mouse, which would add two tiles.

You can now prioritize areas of interest when perform orders that require you to drag over an area (Rest, Watch Duty, Drilling). This allows you to mark out specific tiles within larger areas.

Fixed text bug in Air Reconnaissance tutorial when using alternate font.

Fixed bug with pathfinding after finishing scheduled orders that do not repeat.

Filtering on selected units now works differently. Previously, filtering selected units based on type or size would deselect invalid units, forcing the user to reselect and previously selected units that were filtered out. Now users can change filters with previously selected units still selected.

New Localization keys:

TOOLTIP_PREVIOUS

TOOLTIP_NEXT

DRAG_ORDER_PRIORITIZE_AREA

DRAG_ORDER_ONLY_ON_AREA

DRAG_ORDER_PRIORITIZE_AREA_TOOLTIP

DRAG_ORDER_ONLY_ON_AREA_TOOLTIP

Thanks for playing!