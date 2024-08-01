Cast Or Pass 0.2 Patch

New character added: Slime Wizard.
Slime Wizard fills the opponents deck with status cards using the new cards Goop Spray and Blood Bolt.
Slime Wizard makes it difficult to remove these cards by using Frostbite.
Slime Wizard can use the new Absorb card to heal from incoming attacks to get more time to status the opponent.
Full Deck List:
1x Absorb
1x Blood Bolt
2x Frostbite
3x Goop Spray
1x Retain
2x Shield
A and B now work for menu navigation (A being advance and B being back).
X and Circle should work for PlayStation controllers, but I don't have any of those to test so if anyone who has one can test that for me, I would appreciate it
Did some bug fixing with menu navigation. Down and Up are correctly mapped on the opening screen now and you should only scroll one character at a time now even when you are using controller.
