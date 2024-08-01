Squish Squish buggies

I have continued my hunt in bug squashing, see notes below.
Bugs
- Mining Tower won't give energy when the game is paused and now properly handles fast forward
- Difficulty Badges unlock properly in Level Select Screen now
- Zoom should work properly on larger levels again
New Features
- Dynamic Asteroid Storms Enabled for levels 2, 7, 11, 14. Stay vigilant commander
- Shipyard shows multipliers for Damage/Range/Support
- High score wave now displayed during the level and updated when a new high score is achieved
