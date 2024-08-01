 Skip to content

The Fall of Aether Station update for 1 August 2024

Squish Squish buggies

Last edited 1 August 2024

I have continued my hunt in bug squashing, see notes below.
Have something bothering you? Head over to the Discord and let me know

Bugs

  • Mining Tower won't give energy when the game is paused and now properly handles fast forward
  • Difficulty Badges unlock properly in Level Select Screen now
  • Zoom should work properly on larger levels again

New Features

  • Dynamic Asteroid Storms Enabled for levels 2, 7, 11, 14. Stay vigilant commander
  • Shipyard shows multipliers for Damage/Range/Support
  • High score wave now displayed during the level and updated when a new high score is achieved

