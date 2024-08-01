The BIG Update is here!

While working on the next major update, we’ve managed to release a smaller update that brings the game closer to our original vision. This update includes a lot of new features, as well as bug and exploit fixes
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES:
- a new actions menu has been added to the gestures menu
- now if you're intoxicated, you can empty your stomach using the gestures and actions menu
- now you can “Tighten Buckles” on your Backpack, “Adjust Strap” on your Sidebag, and “Dust Off” the Clothes in the gestures and actions menu. This gives a temporary bonus to equipped item weight, making them feel lighter for your character, even though the actual weight remains the same
- now you can "Pray" in the gestures and actions menu, and feel blessed
- now if you're running barefoot you can get a splinter. It can be removed using the gestures and actions menu
- now your face sweats when you run, but you can easily wipe it with your hand using the gestures and actions menu
GAMEPLAY:
- the climb/vault logic has been slightly improved
- the gameplay in Fort Berry has been significantly changed
- the difficulty of S&O Iron Mine and all bosses have been slightly increased
- added the new weapon HUD
- now, not only does the weight of clothing depend on durability, but so does the weight of all containers, including backpacks, sidebags, and storage boxes
- reworked pain and intoxication effects
- intoxication now affects weapon sway
- now some gestures have animations
- now gestures (Z-key) and quick item menu (~-key) can be used while moving
- the speed parameter for different boots has been adjusted
- the parameters "Intoxication" and "Pain Resistance" provided by certain items have been adjusted
NETWORK:
- several improvements to the networking code have been made
WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS:
- the weapon dynamic has been adjusted
- the hip fire is less accurate now
- the weapon spread has been redesigned, all weapons have a higher spread now
- the leather wrap stats on Model '62 and Model '95 have been fixed
- the mufflers now significantly reduce weapon range
- now the weapon's durability impacts not only spread but speed and range too
AI:
- AI now stays in combat state longer once they enter a fight
- the weapons used by some AI have been changed
FIXES:
- the occasional crash in Workshop/Repair has been fixed
- the occasional crash while connecting to the realm has been fixed
- a bug where the oil was not consumed when repairing weapons has been fixed
- fixed a bug where some AIs might not have weapons
Changed files in this update