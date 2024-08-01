The BIG Update is here!

While working on the next major update, we’ve managed to release a smaller update that brings the game closer to our original vision. This update includes a lot of new features, as well as bug and exploit fixes

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES:

a new actions menu has been added to the gestures menu

now if you're intoxicated, you can empty your stomach using the gestures and actions menu

now you can “Tighten Buckles” on your Backpack, “Adjust Strap” on your Sidebag, and “Dust Off” the Clothes in the gestures and actions menu. This gives a temporary bonus to equipped item weight, making them feel lighter for your character, even though the actual weight remains the same

now you can "Pray" in the gestures and actions menu, and feel blessed

now if you're running barefoot you can get a splinter. It can be removed using the gestures and actions menu

now your face sweats when you run, but you can easily wipe it with your hand using the gestures and actions menu

GAMEPLAY:

the climb/vault logic has been slightly improved

the gameplay in Fort Berry has been significantly changed

the difficulty of S&O Iron Mine and all bosses have been slightly increased

added the new weapon HUD

now, not only does the weight of clothing depend on durability, but so does the weight of all containers, including backpacks, sidebags, and storage boxes

reworked pain and intoxication effects

intoxication now affects weapon sway

now some gestures have animations

now gestures (Z-key) and quick item menu (~-key) can be used while moving

the speed parameter for different boots has been adjusted

the parameters "Intoxication" and "Pain Resistance" provided by certain items have been adjusted

NETWORK:

several improvements to the networking code have been made

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS:

the weapon dynamic has been adjusted

the hip fire is less accurate now

the weapon spread has been redesigned, all weapons have a higher spread now

the leather wrap stats on Model '62 and Model '95 have been fixed

the mufflers now significantly reduce weapon range

now the weapon's durability impacts not only spread but speed and range too

AI:

AI now stays in combat state longer once they enter a fight

the weapons used by some AI have been changed

FIXES: