 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Twisted Path to Renown update for 1 August 2024

The BIG Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 15221567 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While working on the next major update, we’ve managed to release a smaller update that brings the game closer to our original vision. This update includes a lot of new features, as well as bug and exploit fixes

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES:

  • a new actions menu has been added to the gestures menu
  • now if you're intoxicated, you can empty your stomach using the gestures and actions menu
  • now you can “Tighten Buckles” on your Backpack, “Adjust Strap” on your Sidebag, and “Dust Off” the Clothes in the gestures and actions menu. This gives a temporary bonus to equipped item weight, making them feel lighter for your character, even though the actual weight remains the same
  • now you can "Pray" in the gestures and actions menu, and feel blessed
  • now if you're running barefoot you can get a splinter. It can be removed using the gestures and actions menu
  • now your face sweats when you run, but you can easily wipe it with your hand using the gestures and actions menu

GAMEPLAY:

  • the climb/vault logic has been slightly improved
  • the gameplay in Fort Berry has been significantly changed
  • the difficulty of S&O Iron Mine and all bosses have been slightly increased
  • added the new weapon HUD
  • now, not only does the weight of clothing depend on durability, but so does the weight of all containers, including backpacks, sidebags, and storage boxes
  • reworked pain and intoxication effects
  • intoxication now affects weapon sway
  • now some gestures have animations
  • now gestures (Z-key) and quick item menu (~-key) can be used while moving
  • the speed parameter for different boots has been adjusted
  • the parameters "Intoxication" and "Pain Resistance" provided by certain items have been adjusted

NETWORK:

  • several improvements to the networking code have been made

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS:

  • the weapon dynamic has been adjusted
  • the hip fire is less accurate now
  • the weapon spread has been redesigned, all weapons have a higher spread now
  • the leather wrap stats on Model '62 and Model '95 have been fixed
  • the mufflers now significantly reduce weapon range
  • now the weapon's durability impacts not only spread but speed and range too

AI:

  • AI now stays in combat state longer once they enter a fight
  • the weapons used by some AI have been changed

FIXES:

  • the occasional crash in Workshop/Repair has been fixed
  • the occasional crash while connecting to the realm has been fixed
  • a bug where the oil was not consumed when repairing weapons has been fixed
  • fixed a bug where some AIs might not have weapons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2304661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link