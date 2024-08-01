Patch Notes For July 31

Share · View all patches · Build 15221531 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! This update mainly fixes some in-game issues and adds new relics and skills for PVP mode. Thanks for your feedback!

※Update Adjustments

Added a message feature in the shop interface. It records player purchases or PVP relics from opponents this round. Optimized the PVP war preparation interface display. Improved the display of PVP relics. Added a batch of new PVP active skills. Added a batch of new PVP relics.

※Issue Fixes

Fixed the issue where the controller could not release active skills under certain circumstances

