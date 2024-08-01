 Skip to content

狩魔战潮 update for 1 August 2024

Patch Notes For July 31

1 August 2024

Hi everyone! This update mainly fixes some in-game issues and adds new relics and skills for PVP mode. Thanks for your feedback!

※Update Adjustments

  1. Added a message feature in the shop interface. It records player purchases or PVP relics from opponents this round.
  2. Optimized the PVP war preparation interface display.
  3. Improved the display of PVP relics.
  4. Added a batch of new PVP active skills.
  5. Added a batch of new PVP relics.

※Issue Fixes
Fixed the issue where the controller could not release active skills under certain circumstances

