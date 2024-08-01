Patch Notes For July 31

Hi everyone! This update mainly fixes some in-game issues and adds new relics and skills for PVP mode. Thanks for your feedback!
※Update Adjustments
- Added a message feature in the shop interface. It records player purchases or PVP relics from opponents this round.
- Optimized the PVP war preparation interface display.
- Improved the display of PVP relics.
- Added a batch of new PVP active skills.
- Added a batch of new PVP relics.
※Issue Fixes
Fixed the issue where the controller could not release active skills under certain circumstances
