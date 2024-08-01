 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 1 August 2024

Version Update 1.22.39

Share · View all patches · Build 15221377 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 03:59:02 UTC by Wendy

  • Fixed regression when an item is added to the inventory, but the stack was not refreshed.
  • Fixed an event that was not refreshing the default lighting.
  • Added UI feedback for specific gameplay situation.
  • Added a new save format for the character sprite to support special character.

