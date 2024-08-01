- Fixed regression when an item is added to the inventory, but the stack was not refreshed.
- Fixed an event that was not refreshing the default lighting.
- Added UI feedback for specific gameplay situation.
- Added a new save format for the character sprite to support special character.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 1 August 2024
Version Update 1.22.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 778441
