We’ve addressed several minor issues, including a small glitch that occurred during game loading. Additionally, we've introduced approximately 20 new cards to enhance your gameplay experience.

We also added a system called Tournaments, and added the first ever Tournament of the game. It has an achivement, and will be much detailed at a later time. But now, you can randomly take a glimpse of it in the game.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and ideas about the game!