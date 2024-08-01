 Skip to content

Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky update for 1 August 2024

Changelog for Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky 1.4.5

Build 15220574 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Hello, I'm here to drop a very small QOL change and some misc bug fixes.

I have received some feedback about the chaser introduced in the 2nd difficulty. So I have changed it so that you can disable the chaser almost as soon as he is introduced. This is done by automatically unlocking the Chaser extra setting in the Extras menu. However, using this extra will make it so you cannot set a best time and therefore cannot earn any money for the shop.

Small Changes:

  • Extras: No Chaser extra is now unlocked sooner; as soon as you unlock the extras menu after completing the first level directory in the 2nd difficulty.

Bugs fixed:

  • The game would soft lock trying to complete the 1st level after deleting local save data
  • Menu input got stuck up or down when toggling the "force keyboard" control option
  • Random level selection and Random level section (any difficulty) game options could load locked levels
  • An extra player spawn was in the 1st level of the 2nd difficulty

Thanks,

Thomas
boxedworks

