Update! Patch Ver. 1.2.2

Build 15220493 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patch update is now live! Here's what's new in Ver. 1.2.2:

Added Rumble Support.

Fixed Various Collision Issues.

Minor UI adjustments.

Fixed a game breaking bug where enemy behavior breaks when Windows display language is set to languages other than English. (props to the DD community for assisting on this one!)

No longer have to redo the ballroom power tutorials repeatedly when continuing prior to starting a new level.

Fixed mystery room in EE not displaying.

Fixed a bug with Dread Ducky behavior.

Fixed a bug that caused false rank grades to display for other difficulty modes in Replay Mode.

Fixed a miscount of secret files in Stranger Sewers.

Fixed a miscount of bonus shards in Elementary Evil.

Note: For Xbox wireless controllers, Microsoft requires that they be plugged in order for the rumble feature to function (rumble is disabled if connected via bluetooth).