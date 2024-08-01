Update! Patch Ver. 1.2.2

Patch update is now live! Here's what's new in Ver. 1.2.2:
- Added Rumble Support.
- Fixed Various Collision Issues.
- Minor UI adjustments.
- Fixed a game breaking bug where enemy behavior breaks when Windows display language is set to languages other than English. (props to the DD community for assisting on this one!)
- No longer have to redo the ballroom power tutorials repeatedly when continuing prior to starting a new level.
- Fixed mystery room in EE not displaying.
- Fixed a bug with Dread Ducky behavior.
- Fixed a bug that caused false rank grades to display for other difficulty modes in Replay Mode.
- Fixed a miscount of secret files in Stranger Sewers.
- Fixed a miscount of bonus shards in Elementary Evil.
Note: For Xbox wireless controllers, Microsoft requires that they be plugged in order for the rumble feature to function (rumble is disabled if connected via bluetooth).
Changed files in this update