It is time for the August 2024 Stable Update.

The tModLoader team and our amazing community of contributors continues to improve tModLoader.

This month's release contains many improvements to the user experience, various bug fixes, as well as new features with examples and documentation for mod makers.

As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.

Changelog

The following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.

Major Changes

New Features

JavidPack: Add Recently Published sort, Time Period sort, and update Hot sort to the workshop menu. Better workshop user experience

JavidPack: Memory tracking feature reworked and added back to mods menu

API Changes

Rijam: Example Rockets and explosive projectile fixes and features

Rijam: Added support for modifying Petting, Chat Bubble, Party Hat, and Emote Bubble positions. Added ExampleTownPet and License example

JavidPack: UseItem will now be called during QuickHeal and QuickMana

JavidPack: Added ExampleFlask and EmitEnchantmentVisualsAt hook. Weapon imbue visuals can now support projectiles properly

JavidPack: NPCID.Sets.NeverDropsResourcePickups added and MinionBossMinion now showcases guaranteed heart drops

JavidPack: Player.MeleeEnchantActive helper property added

Bug Fixes

Quality of Life and Other Fixes

JavidPack: Config list UI will now show all mods to reduce user confusion

JavidPack: Improve performance of player select menu and visual consistency of other menus

JavidPack: Fix issue preventing users downloading mods built for a newer build version of tModLoader

JavidPack: Mod location icon in mod listing now shows helpful tooltip. Improve visual consistency of other menus

JavidPack: Fix mod icon blurry on Mods menu, fix many other icons blurry

JavidPack: Error message for Mac users on outdated macOS

API Fixes and Changes

Oliver Heamon: Run expensive tasks in Mod Sources asynchronously

JavidPack: Modders accidentally using obsolete LocalizedText.SetDefault will now be shown a helpful custom error message

JavidPack: Fix issue preventing pluralized LocalizedText being used in BroadcastChatMessage method

JavidPack: Add error message for modders most likely renaming .png textures instead of saving in .png format.

JavidPack: Fix errors caused by malformed build.txt files and incorrect 32 bit Linux detection

JavidPack: Fix JITException error message sometimes repeating same mod multiple times

JavidPack: Add error when it is detected that a recently built mod will not be loaded due to version or modpack priority

Solxan: Added 'internal name' to workshop description and other refactors

Lacewing: Resprite localization buttons

JavidPack: GraniteBiome StructureMap fix and related docs

JavidPack: Remove obsolete AllowVanillaClients from code

Other

ExampleMod and API Documentation

Narnia: Added ExampleSign, showcasing sign related methods and tile alternate placements

JavidPack: Added ExampleResourcePickup, a resource pickup item example

JavidPack: Fix vanilla UIElement class LockVanillaMouseScroll usage and document some UIElement methods

JavidPack: Document tooltip drawing methods and others

JavidPack: Document TagCompound, secret seeds, etc

Localization

RazzSG: Russian

Fish cat cat: Chinese

Fish cat cat: More Chinese

We would also like to mention that we have volunteers translating our monthly release announcements into Chinese, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese. If you would like to help translate these announcements into another supported language, please reach out on Discord.