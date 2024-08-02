 Skip to content

tModLoader update for 2 August 2024

August 2024 Stable Update

Last edited 2 August 2024

It is time for the August 2024 Stable Update.

The tModLoader team and our amazing community of contributors continues to improve tModLoader.

This month's release contains many improvements to the user experience, various bug fixes, as well as new features with examples and documentation for mod makers.

As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.

Changelog

The following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.

Major Changes

New Features

JavidPack: Add Recently Published sort, Time Period sort, and update Hot sort to the workshop menu. Better workshop user experience
JavidPack: Memory tracking feature reworked and added back to mods menu

API Changes

Rijam: Example Rockets and explosive projectile fixes and features
Rijam: Added support for modifying Petting, Chat Bubble, Party Hat, and Emote Bubble positions. Added ExampleTownPet and License example
JavidPack: UseItem will now be called during QuickHeal and QuickMana
JavidPack: Added ExampleFlask and EmitEnchantmentVisualsAt hook. Weapon imbue visuals can now support projectiles properly
JavidPack: NPCID.Sets.NeverDropsResourcePickups added and MinionBossMinion now showcases guaranteed heart drops
JavidPack: Player.MeleeEnchantActive helper property added

Bug Fixes

Quality of Life and Other Fixes

JavidPack: Config list UI will now show all mods to reduce user confusion
JavidPack: Improve performance of player select menu and visual consistency of other menus
JavidPack: Fix issue preventing users downloading mods built for a newer build version of tModLoader
JavidPack: Mod location icon in mod listing now shows helpful tooltip. Improve visual consistency of other menus
JavidPack: Fix mod icon blurry on Mods menu, fix many other icons blurry
JavidPack: Error message for Mac users on outdated macOS

API Fixes and Changes

Oliver Heamon: Run expensive tasks in Mod Sources asynchronously
JavidPack: Modders accidentally using obsolete LocalizedText.SetDefault will now be shown a helpful custom error message
JavidPack: Fix issue preventing pluralized LocalizedText being used in BroadcastChatMessage method
JavidPack: Add error message for modders most likely renaming .png textures instead of saving in .png format.
JavidPack: Fix errors caused by malformed build.txt files and incorrect 32 bit Linux detection
JavidPack: Fix JITException error message sometimes repeating same mod multiple times
JavidPack: Add error when it is detected that a recently built mod will not be loaded due to version or modpack priority
Solxan: Added 'internal name' to workshop description and other refactors
Lacewing: Resprite localization buttons
JavidPack: GraniteBiome StructureMap fix and related docs
JavidPack: Remove obsolete AllowVanillaClients from code

Other

ExampleMod and API Documentation

Narnia: Added ExampleSign, showcasing sign related methods and tile alternate placements
JavidPack: Added ExampleResourcePickup, a resource pickup item example
JavidPack: Fix vanilla UIElement class LockVanillaMouseScroll usage and document some UIElement methods
JavidPack: Document tooltip drawing methods and others
JavidPack: Document TagCompound, secret seeds, etc

Localization

RazzSG: Russian
Fish cat cat: Chinese
Fish cat cat: More Chinese

We would also like to mention that we have volunteers translating our monthly release announcements into Chinese, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese. If you would like to help translate these announcements into another supported language, please reach out on Discord.

