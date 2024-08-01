Minor updates, increased keyboard key operations, and forward-looking features

The new control method has finally been completed, and this update was planned before the game was released. However, due to the previous focus on increasing game content, it has only been completed now.

Press WASD to move, QEFC to rotate, ZX to zoom in and out, Shift and Ctrl to raise or lower.

Wishing everyone a happy pee!

If everything goes smoothly, the next major update may be in a month.

The large map for selecting levels will be added; Adjust the order of levels. The overall number of levels is unlikely to increase, but some redundant levels will be removed and some new levels will be added.