Patch 0.3.3.3b

Added:
- Updated AMD FSR to 3.1
- Military fast travel service
Fixed:
- Fixed quest AI respawning on top of the player when saving and reloading
- Fixed parts of Bunker 27 not loading correctly
- Fixed several spawns causing AI to spawn in unreachable locations
- Fixed target info not always updating fast enough
- Fixed several cases of missing textures
- Fixed dialogue options being available after talking to injured Liberty members
- Fixed several issues related to removed attachments getting lost (may not fix saves with weapons that already have this issue, you can manually fix this by dropping any weapon with attachments and picking it back up, which will refresh the attachments in your inventory)
- Fixed sound bug related to changing firing mode
- Fixed issue where some saves could become corrupt, leading the player to spawn under the map even when creating a brand new save
- Fixed an occasional issue with loading character previews in the main menu
- Fixed unwalkable surfaces in the UG labs
- Fixed Ghillie texture being too dark
- Fixed occasional issue that could cause store-bought ammo to not register as available to use after completing the purchase
- Fixed several cases where attachments could not be attached directly to a weapon already equipped
Improved:
- Improved AMD FSR quality
- Adjusted red dot sight visibility
- Reworked weapon audio system for player and AI to improve performance
Changed files in this update