Oops!: Update to Version 2 Still Pending

Hi again, friends!

Unfortunately there has been a slight delay in rolling out Version 2. As it turns out, one of our beta testers with an older machine is experiencing a problem with the new version where the game runs perfectly fine - as long as you don't mind the screen being completely black. We're having some difficulty identifying the source of this issue, and don't want to roll out a half-baked product to you.

If you are interested in beta testing Version 2 now, you can opt in to the beta by right-clicking on the game's title in your list of games, choosing "Properties", and under "Betas" choosing the "Beta Participation" option "beta - new feature testing" from the dropdown menu.

All additional testers are appreciated, as it helps us determine whether issues like this one are due to a problem with the game, or a hardware problem for an isolated tester. Please do send any feedback to support@halfheardgames.com.

We'll get the update out as soon as possible!

Thank you for your patience!

~Carrie

Half-Heard Games, LLC