Into The Flames update for 1 August 2024

Build 2045

Build 2045 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Moonlight / Propellar light positioning on Rescue Truck Pack 1
Added EU sirens to EU Rescue
Added Train horns to Rescue 3/4/6
Added Retro Sirens to Rescue 6
Adjusted Truck spawns at 4/8
Moved construction site away from the front pad of station 4
Fixed Rescue 4 collision [ Now fits in station 7]
Fixed getting stuck in station 4 smoke house
Fixed Cad staying on screen, and getting stuck after closing instructor mode
Added Action key as an additional way to parachute out of helicopter

