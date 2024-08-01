Fixed Moonlight / Propellar light positioning on Rescue Truck Pack 1
Added EU sirens to EU Rescue
Added Train horns to Rescue 3/4/6
Added Retro Sirens to Rescue 6
Adjusted Truck spawns at 4/8
Moved construction site away from the front pad of station 4
Fixed Rescue 4 collision [ Now fits in station 7]
Fixed getting stuck in station 4 smoke house
Fixed Cad staying on screen, and getting stuck after closing instructor mode
Added Action key as an additional way to parachute out of helicopter
Into The Flames update for 1 August 2024
Build 2045
