Build 2045

Fixed Moonlight / Propellar light positioning on Rescue Truck Pack 1

Added EU sirens to EU Rescue

Added Train horns to Rescue 3/4/6

Added Retro Sirens to Rescue 6

Adjusted Truck spawns at 4/8

Moved construction site away from the front pad of station 4

Fixed Rescue 4 collision [ Now fits in station 7]

Fixed getting stuck in station 4 smoke house

Fixed Cad staying on screen, and getting stuck after closing instructor mode

Added Action key as an additional way to parachute out of helicopter