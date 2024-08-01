Version 40

Thanks to our new workflow, many of the quality-of-life fixes and feature requests you guys have been making on our canny page are being met. This build contains many visual improvements and fixes some annoying bugs that have popped up here and there.

Additions

Added heart refill functionality and audio

Added stars to the game scene

Added new achievement images

Added Dawna's images to the gallery

Added in-game sound variations (Currently only on Zoe and Claire)

Added hands-free requirement label on difficulties

Added support for loading WEBP images

Deletions

Removed unused .xmp files from game data

Removed mipmap generation from gallery images for performance

Removed sound from scene viewer temporarily (Caused Crash)

Fixes

Fixed null reference error that caused crashing on levels with hold notes

Fixed preview timestamp for non-mod levels

Fixed level editor preview feature soft-locking the game

Fixed create mod button not appearing

Fixed console crashing on close

Fixed muffled audio after falling a level

Fixed mod browser overlapping prompt text

Fixed glitchiness when entering the level editor

Fixed note visuals in hands-free mode

Fixed effects layer functionality

Changes