Version 40

Thanks to our new workflow, many of the quality-of-life fixes and feature requests you guys have been making on our canny page are being met. This build contains many visual improvements and fixes some annoying bugs that have popped up here and there.
Additions
- Added heart refill functionality and audio
- Added stars to the game scene
- Added new achievement images
- Added Dawna's images to the gallery
- Added in-game sound variations (Currently only on Zoe and Claire)
- Added hands-free requirement label on difficulties
- Added support for loading WEBP images
Deletions
- Removed unused .xmp files from game data
- Removed mipmap generation from gallery images for performance
- Removed sound from scene viewer temporarily (Caused Crash)
Fixes
- Fixed null reference error that caused crashing on levels with hold notes
- Fixed preview timestamp for non-mod levels
- Fixed level editor preview feature soft-locking the game
- Fixed create mod button not appearing
- Fixed console crashing on close
- Fixed muffled audio after falling a level
- Fixed mod browser overlapping prompt text
- Fixed glitchiness when entering the level editor
- Fixed note visuals in hands-free mode
- Fixed effects layer functionality
Changes
- Updated Tank Top subtitle in Shop scene
- Updated In-Game UI
- Updated mouse mode in-game to hidden
- Updated achievement scene
- Updated Zoe and Claire's Level SFX
- Updated default image weights on Main Menu
- Jasmine's Piercing outfit is now unlockable
Changed files in this update