Version 1.6.1.9 - QoL - Fixes - Two Brand New Bosses

Bug Fixes

BM UI Task UI Now doesn't clip to left on steam decks

Fixed on a rogue fish on the dock

Fixed Move to for Sheep and Pigs

Updates

Moved all xp near the Mini-Map

Enabled Ghastly Eyes & Verdict Auto Pathing with Bm Move To