Bloobs Adventure Idle update for 1 August 2024

Version 1.6.1.9 - QoL - Fixes - Two Brand New Bosses

Share · View all patches · Build 15219840 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
BM UI Task UI Now doesn't clip to left on steam decks
Fixed on a rogue fish on the dock
Fixed Move to for Sheep and Pigs

Updates
Moved all xp near the Mini-Map
Enabled Ghastly Eyes & Verdict Auto Pathing with Bm Move To

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
