Version 1.6.1.9 - QoL - Fixes - Two Brand New Bosses

Bug Fixes
BM UI Task UI Now doesn't clip to left on steam decks
Fixed on a rogue fish on the dock
Fixed Move to for Sheep and Pigs
Updates
Moved all xp near the Mini-Map
Enabled Ghastly Eyes & Verdict Auto Pathing with Bm Move To
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
BM UI Task UI Now doesn't clip to left on steam decks
Fixed on a rogue fish on the dock
Fixed Move to for Sheep and Pigs
Updates
Moved all xp near the Mini-Map
Enabled Ghastly Eyes & Verdict Auto Pathing with Bm Move To
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update