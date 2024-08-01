Warlordocracy Early v16.9

Got tons of new monsters implemented and tweaked in the last couple updates, but just gonna show off one in the video. Don't wanna spoil Ch.4 too much, so here's just the names: dust raptors, bone raptors, snallygasters, basilisks, sandscourges, sandstalkers, emperor crabs, qwirls, nox jellies, and mind consumers.

Going on a break for a couple weeks cause it's over 100 where I am and I don't want my laptop to melt.

Complete list of changes:

-New animals/monsters: dust raptor, bone raptor, mind consumer, jellyfish.

-Snallygasters now shoot fires (not explosions), sandstalkers now burrow in sand.

-Fire no longer affects flying creatures (explosions, etc. still do).

-All mobiles with no dialogue now have the exam use script.

-Updated Player's Manual with new monsters.

-Started Ch.4 intro script.