Update Ver. 0.7.18.5

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.

Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.18.5.

Ver. 0.7.18.5

Feature Changes

The Kanabo can now be used in online matches.

Crabs turning speed is now slowed when Kanabo is equipped.

Bug Fixes

Fixed vibration effects when Weapons got caught in the Bear Trap

Fixed vibration effects for some Weapons while playing on Online Mode.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

