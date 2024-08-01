 Skip to content

Fight Crab 2 update for 1 August 2024

Update Ver. 0.7.18.5

1 August 2024

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.18.5.

Ver. 0.7.18.5
Feature Changes

  • The Kanabo can now be used in online matches.
  • Crabs turning speed is now slowed when Kanabo is equipped.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed vibration effects when Weapons got caught in the Bear Trap
  • Fixed vibration effects for some Weapons while playing on Online Mode.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

