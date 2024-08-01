Update Ver. 0.7.18.5

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.7.18.5.
Ver. 0.7.18.5
Feature Changes
- The Kanabo can now be used in online matches.
- Crabs turning speed is now slowed when Kanabo is equipped.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed vibration effects when Weapons got caught in the Bear Trap
- Fixed vibration effects for some Weapons while playing on Online Mode.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
