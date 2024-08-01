Information about the 1.3.2 update

Hello to all who enjoy playing Tien gow.

We are pleased to announce that we have adjusted some specifications and fixed some bugs.

version 1.3.2, netversion.1.0.7

Specification additions and changes

Adjusted the frame display when selecting a hand to make it easier to see.

Improved loading time before starting a multiplayer game.

Improved load time before starting a multiplayer game.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented detailed results from loading correctly when some symbols were included in the opponent's name.

This is the content of this update.

We hope you enjoy it.