Patch 1.1.0 - Just King

The King announces new Patch Notes!

The new game mode is out! Welcome to the arena heroes!

During our beta we've had more than 2.000 matches played and 250 beta testers! Thank you so much for our testers, we couldn’t iron things out without your help. We will keep an eye on the meta and keep printing patches as seasons go by.

Let the games begin!

-Vish team

-- HEROES --

Druid - NERF

-Druid Druid heal cooldown 2.5s -> 3s

-Druid Druid heal (3/5/7) -> (2/4/6)

-Wolf Druid hits to activate 3 -> 4

Frost Witch - NERF

-Blizzard scale 60% -> 50%

-Blizzard slow 50% -> 20%

-Blizzard cold build up 5/s -> 2/s

-Blizzard cold on damage 15 -> 10

-Lvl3 coolup 2s -> 3s

Coolboy - NERF

-Coldt frost on-hit 20 -> 15

-Lvl3 frost per second 15 -> 7

-Lvl3 damage 10(100%) -> 8(80%)

Deep Cultist - NERF

-Base armor 3 -> 2

Paladin - BUFF

-Heal cooldown 4s -> 6s (This is to keep Paladins longer in battle)

-Heal amount (5/10/15)(80%) -> (8/16/24)(125%)

-Base armor 3 -> 4

Artificer - BUFF

-Base armor 4 -> 7

Champ - BUFF

-Normal punch damage (2/4/6)(35%) -> (3/6/9)(50%)

-Haymaker STR scale 100% -> 200%

Plague Doctor - BUFF

-Plague damage (2/3/4) -> (3/4/5)

-Lvl3 The Cure side effect armor 5 -> 10

-Lvl3 The Cure side effect haste 100% -> 150%

-Lvl3 The Cure side effect barkskin 1 -> 2

-Lvl3 All side effects duration 3s -> 5s

Wukong - BUFF

-WK base damage (5/10/15)(80%) -> (6/12/18)(100%)

-WK monky clones STR scale 40% -> 50%

Medusa - BUFF

-Snake damage (3/6/9) -> (4/8/12)

Cyclops - BUFF

-Base armor 3 -> 4

-Boulder throw delay 1.5s -> 1.25s

-Dense aura INT reflection 25% -> 40%

Siren - BUFF

-Water Clone cooldown 12s -> 8s

-- ITEMS --

NEW Fable of the Turtle and the Rabbit

-Duels only

-Epic 5 cost item

-Gives the party 1 Barkskin, but slows them down

-When the Barkskin is lost, gains movement speed. The owner also gains a chunk of haste!