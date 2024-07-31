Achievement fix + bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15219070 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

1. Bug fixes have been made, both minor and significant.

If you notice any problems or bugs, please report them in any way that is convenient for you.

2. Regarding achievements, the issue has been resolved.

If you haven't downloaded and launched the game yet, you can download and start it now.

If you downloaded it but haven't launched it yet, it's better to delete and download it again.

If you downloaded, launched, and unlocked all the achievements, then follow these steps:

Download the file from the link provided: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q4wHjbVGfXsQSjvRK_hncvaHd8VzHEwq/view?usp=sharing

Then go to the file location (right-click on the game icon in the library, then go to "Manage" and then "Browse local files").

Place the downloaded file in the "game" folder (if there are several, put it in all of them).

Launch the game. You can go through the entire first dialogue with Varos. Most likely, the achievements will be reset.

In any case, the achievements will be reset in the game itself, which means it will be easier for you to track your progress.

Once again, I apologize for the inconvenience. I hope you enjoy the game.