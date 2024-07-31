 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chloe the Cat Playtest update for 31 July 2024

Desert Dunes Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15218993 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 23:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level 3: Desert Dunes is now available, along with a new area in the World Map
  • Added more hats to the hat store (some hats are still locked behind future content updates)
  • Chloe can now spin while trying on hats in the hat shop
  • Added indicator in the hat shop when a new hat is put on sale
  • Changed music in Tutorial Trail
  • Added coins when defeating enemies
  • Sped up the level complete screen sequence
  • Added new assist mode options
  • Split up keyboard and controller remapping menus in the settings
  • Various tweaks and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2974531
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2974532
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 2974533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link