- Level 3: Desert Dunes is now available, along with a new area in the World Map
- Added more hats to the hat store (some hats are still locked behind future content updates)
- Chloe can now spin while trying on hats in the hat shop
- Added indicator in the hat shop when a new hat is put on sale
- Changed music in Tutorial Trail
- Added coins when defeating enemies
- Sped up the level complete screen sequence
- Added new assist mode options
- Split up keyboard and controller remapping menus in the settings
- Various tweaks and bug fixes
Chloe the Cat Playtest update for 31 July 2024
Desert Dunes Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
