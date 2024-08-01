『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.1.7パッチノート&サプライ入替

Revision Details

・New cards 'Open Air Market' and 'Daimyo' have been added.

・Animations have been added to the apprentice maid in 'HowToPlay'.

・Fixed an issue where turn indicators were misaligned in extended matches.

・Fixed an issue where some languages were not supported.

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

After the update, these will be the 7 supplies.

The next replacement is scheduled for August 9th.

We are releasing the server opening schedule for August.

The server will be fully open after the implementation of 'Rank Match', which is scheduled to be introduced in August.

We will announce the detailed schedule later.

※The server downtime is usually at 1:00 PM (JST) on Mondays, and the server reopening time is at 12:00 AM (JST) on Fridays.

However, these schedules may change, and if so, we will make a new announcement.