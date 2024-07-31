Patch notes 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 15218648 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 22:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello

Pug'llectors, here we're again!

Coming with some news, we did hear your pugrayers...

We also have been hearing you about the game crashes! We believe this is fixed, but if it happens, join discord, and we can talk about it!

New:

Finally escape that fullscreen mode, and use the scale you want!(alt-enter if you want fullscreen)

Close Pug image in-game updated!

We're working on a new UI, in order to be more enjoyable with any resolution that you want to use!

Don't forget to close steam, and reopen to update the game!

Don't hesitate to contact us in our discord, or through reviews! Everyone is welcomed :D