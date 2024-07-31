Smack Studio V1.0 is OUT NOW!

After a long wait, the moment has come! Smack Studio version 1.0 is here! 🎉

As many of you know, this build features the stage editor, , with the ability to use your custom stages online. It also features 8 new characters and 12 new stages! We're incredibly exited to share it with you!

The journey to get the game here has been challenging for our small team, but we've been incredibly fortunate to have support from our community along the way. We never expected that we would have a Discord community that is so active, creative, and passionate about our game. It's been incredible to watch this community grow!

We're excited to see what you make in 1.0 and beyond!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1739300/Smack_Studio/