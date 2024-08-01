RAID: World War II - Resurgence update

Greetings, raiders!

After over a year of work, the Resurgence Update is finally here and with it brings an extensive number of changes.

Most parts of the game has been changed in one way or another, and we cannot wait for all of you to jump in and try out this new version of RAID.

If you wanna read upon the entire thing, here's the Full detail change logs!

Lets get started then, shall we?

Proficiencies 2.0



The old skill system has been replaced in order to freshen up the gameplay experience and provide more unique experiences between each class. We wanted skills to be more interesting where unique builds are actually possible, while also hopefully avoiding mandatory picks.

You can equip up to 10 different proficiencies: A Warcry, a Boost, and 8 talents.

Besides the already existing warcries, we have also added 3 new ones:

Silver Bullet (Recon) Load up on high velocity rounds, and pierce through any cover. Also highlights enemies through walls.

Sentry (Assault) Gain perfect accuracy at the cost of movement speed, perfect for mowing down hoards of enemies.

Pain Train (Insurgent) Initiate an uncontrollable charge, knocking down and damaging every enemy infront of you.



Note: Due to future reworks regarding how some warcries work, Demolitions hasn't received a new one for now.

If you want to read more into how this new system works check out our Deep Dive!

Carry & Loot overhaul

We finally did it, a new way to carry things!

The raiders have hit the benches a little and now are able to carry more then just 1 type of loot at a time.

All classes can carry different amount of items, and all loot items have different carry weights that impact how much can be carried.

There have also been new skills added that can increase your carry limit even further, allowing you do potentially carry 9 gold bars at once, keep in mind some items like bodies cannot be stacked.



The significance of loot has increased overall, with secured loot granting gold bars even outside of Outlaw Raids, so get robbing those trains and treasuries.

Enemy Rebalance

Closing the floodgates

Enemies have been tweaked to be less bullet spongy, their spawn rates were also lowered and their responsiveness has been improved. They should now be considered a threat on higher difficulties even in small groups.

Note: to compensate for enemy health reductions, all weapons have had their damage, accuracy and other stats tweaked.

PS: No, your weapon upgrades won't get reset again.



Officers are now equipped with a radio backpack, making them more recognizable at longer ranges and in large crowds.

You may also notice a new elite officer variation added for the Very Hard difficulty.

Optimization & Visual Improvements

Perfect is the enemy of good



We have made big effort to improve the visual fidelity of the game, with all maps receiving complete lighting reworks and even some fresh new textures. There are still maps however that can look pretty potato, so there will definitely be more improvements made on that front in the future.

Additionally many of the frequently reported stuttering issues and engines crashes have been fixed, and the game should now perform much better then before.

Audio, UI, and Everything Nice

A lot of unused voice lines have been properly implemented, some UI elements were refreshed, and bunch of new quality of life options were added.

If you're not a fan of the funny mustache man, you may be pleased to know that you can now turn off the post mission videos if you so choose!

With this update, we are also releasing our first official modding tool!

The Bundle Browser tool will allow everyone to open and extract assets from the game easily. Its still in early stages and only has limited functionality, but overtime we're hoping to to add more features to it such as automatic ScriptData conversion, drag and drop extraction support, quick searching etc.



Note: For technical reasons Bundle Browser is not compatible with other version's of the Diesel Engine besides the current RAID update.

You should find the Raid: World War II Modding Tools automatically added to your library already.

In the future we're going to try to release more tools for the community as well. These tools will all built in parallel to internal tooling we are making for ourselves, so whatever we get we'll make sure you get a version as well.

Addendum

This past year has been a big challenge for us, what started as a skills rework ballooned into a huge

project to fix as much stuff as we could. It has taken us countless nights and overtime to make this possible. We have put everything we had into this update, and even tho we haven't been able to do everything we wanted to, we're still proud of what we were able to achieve and hope you're going to enjoy it regardless of some issues still being present.

If you do find issues or you have suggestions, be sure to voice them on the forums or on our Discord. There are always unexpected problems that can arise, and while we can't promise to quickly remedy every issue, but we will try our best!

A huge thanks to all the community feedback from beta testers and outside members alike who helped us shape this update.

We promise that we will try our best to deliver future updates at a quicker pace, we know having to wait such long times for updates sucks. For a while, we are going to stick with the current update and try to iron out all the issues that will inevitable arise, before starting on something new.

One thing for sure, is we're really going to need some time to relax before we start thinking about what's next, but we are already full of ideas.

Now with all that out of the way, time to give those nasty Krauts a good kicking!

The M.U.G Team

Mod users; Please check for broken mods!

If your game is not launching and you may have outdated or incompatible mods installed please be sure to completely uninstall mods if you are having immediate issues!

In your RAID World War II directory remove IPHLPAPI.dll or WSOCK32.dll files by hand, as verifying game cache will not remove these files.