Item Drop #3

For today's update, I mainly focused on building out the Off-hand category of items. Big thanks to user Samson for some great designs there, quite a few of his ideas made their way into the game. The slot has always been a bit of an odd duck. It's meant to be an active slot, but nothing there feels too essential. Hopefully some of these new designs fit into your builds better, and provide some actual value. Also, as I figure out the difficulty, some of the defensive Offhands might start to be more relevant.

Bugs

Stat breakpoint logic was being run multiple times, leading to weird stat behavior (slyvanessy)

Negative Health per Kill now functions properly

Demonic Goatmen no longer do such insane damage when hitting you into the wall

Fixed Per Level effects to actually work

Balance

Fixed attack split calculations. Multiple projectiles will now split their damage and their effects will be diluted (generously)

Reworked Vlad’s Grimoire and Baltair’s Memento. Should still be usable without being broken.

Misc.

Updated Sunlit colors

Levels within an area must once again be completed in order

Additions