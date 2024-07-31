Update 0.92.99

Hello Crusties,

We have worked on your feedback and brought new update.

In this version, we have expanded the number of outputs for regolith in the Cargo Dock, increasing its maximum throughput capacity by 4 times. Soon, we will add the ability to build multiple Cargo Docks and Exedition Centers.

This update also fixes several bugs, including the save menu issue, introduces several QoL improvements that have been actively discussed, and brings many balance changes. The campaign with the construction of the laser cannon is now smoother and more predictable.

It looks like we have managed to fix a major issue that caused crashes when saving large bases. To solve it, we had to make significant changes to the save architecture, so this version is still under testing and will be available by default soon.

Also today, we updated The Crust Soundtrack by adding 7 new tracks, including a new one that is not yet in the game. We are starting to send keys to all Kickstarter backers who have the Digital Soundtracks reward.

Added:

3 additional outputs in the Cargo Dock to increase its throughput capacity

Global work time settings for colonists

Ability to select transport by clicking on the notification

New additional quests

Improved AI of hauling drones, they now distribute evenly across all task types

Behavior of unpaid colonists

Indication of the selected conveyor tool

Indication of module upgrade level

Research map is now fully open

"Send Expedition" button now signals the start of an expedition

Notification of idle hauling drones

Updated and added new Steam achievements

Improved visual of resource delivery by robots to some modules

Updated 3D model of the Cargo Dock

Balance changes

Cost of the Medical Block

Research costs

Science points awarded for the first "Farhad" research

Colonist salaries

Composition of resources and rewards for some storyline contracts

Colonists now default to working 70% of the time

Single bed now locked by default

Minimum science point generation for rovers increased to 50

Lowered oxygen shortage notification threshold

Reduced slag requirement for farm production by half

Increased price volatility range for most resources on the market

Increased available volume of all resources on the market

Increased base battery capacity for rovers

Increased base basalt mining speed

Increased base speed of hauling drones

Increased reward for completing the fifth stage of the laser cannon

Increased mining efficiency of mining drones

Increased time on some timers in storyline tasks

Increased timer for laser cannon construction by 100 days

Increased social science points in the quest for building residential facilities

Increased oxygen consumption by colonists

Increased CPU requirement for large modules

Enhanced research effects for increasing basalt mining speed

Reduced basic price difference between buying and selling some resources

Reduced construction cost of bunk beds

Reduced resource requirement for stages 4, 5, and 6 of laser cannon construction

Fixed

Game did not pause during video playback

"Main Menu" and "Save" buttons are blocked during saving

All achievements are now attainable

Capsule getting stuck on the platform in certain cases of contract cancellation

Crash when opening the load menu

Crashes caused by hauling drones

Work time settings for colonists now saving correctly

Display of days for indefinite contracts

Hauling drones generating negative resources

Issue where the capsule from the Landing Platform would not launch in some cases after loading the game

Modules not connecting to electricity inside buildings

Lowered oxygen shortage notification threshold

In progress