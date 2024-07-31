Update 0.92.99

Hello Crusties,
We have worked on your feedback and brought new update.
In this version, we have expanded the number of outputs for regolith in the Cargo Dock, increasing its maximum throughput capacity by 4 times. Soon, we will add the ability to build multiple Cargo Docks and Exedition Centers.
This update also fixes several bugs, including the save menu issue, introduces several QoL improvements that have been actively discussed, and brings many balance changes. The campaign with the construction of the laser cannon is now smoother and more predictable.
It looks like we have managed to fix a major issue that caused crashes when saving large bases. To solve it, we had to make significant changes to the save architecture, so this version is still under testing and will be available by default soon.
Also today, we updated The Crust Soundtrack by adding 7 new tracks, including a new one that is not yet in the game. We are starting to send keys to all Kickstarter backers who have the Digital Soundtracks reward.
Added:
- 3 additional outputs in the Cargo Dock to increase its throughput capacity
- Global work time settings for colonists
- Ability to select transport by clicking on the notification
- New additional quests
- Improved AI of hauling drones, they now distribute evenly across all task types
- Behavior of unpaid colonists
- Indication of the selected conveyor tool
- Indication of module upgrade level
- Research map is now fully open
- "Send Expedition" button now signals the start of an expedition
- Notification of idle hauling drones
- Updated and added new Steam achievements
- Improved visual of resource delivery by robots to some modules
- Updated 3D model of the Cargo Dock
Balance changes
- Cost of the Medical Block
- Research costs
- Science points awarded for the first "Farhad" research
- Colonist salaries
- Composition of resources and rewards for some storyline contracts
- Colonists now default to working 70% of the time
- Single bed now locked by default
- Minimum science point generation for rovers increased to 50
- Lowered oxygen shortage notification threshold
- Reduced slag requirement for farm production by half
- Increased price volatility range for most resources on the market
- Increased available volume of all resources on the market
- Increased base battery capacity for rovers
- Increased base basalt mining speed
- Increased base speed of hauling drones
- Increased reward for completing the fifth stage of the laser cannon
- Increased mining efficiency of mining drones
- Increased time on some timers in storyline tasks
- Increased timer for laser cannon construction by 100 days
- Increased social science points in the quest for building residential facilities
- Increased oxygen consumption by colonists
- Increased CPU requirement for large modules
- Enhanced research effects for increasing basalt mining speed
- Reduced basic price difference between buying and selling some resources
- Reduced construction cost of bunk beds
- Reduced resource requirement for stages 4, 5, and 6 of laser cannon construction
Fixed
- Game did not pause during video playback
- "Main Menu" and "Save" buttons are blocked during saving
- All achievements are now attainable
- Capsule getting stuck on the platform in certain cases of contract cancellation
- Crash when opening the load menu
- Crashes caused by hauling drones
- Work time settings for colonists now saving correctly
- Display of days for indefinite contracts
- Hauling drones generating negative resources
- Issue where the capsule from the Landing Platform would not launch in some cases after loading the game
- Modules not connecting to electricity inside buildings
In progress
- Crash when saving large bases (fix is in testing phase)
- Rarely сolonists getting stuck on the way to expeditions (temporary solution added: save and reload the game)
- ALT+TAB disables the LMB until pressed ALT+TAB again
- Ability to have multiple Expedition Centers and Cargo Docks
- Option to cancel expedition loading
- Option to dismantle the Expedition Center
- Multiple scenarios leading to the blocking of the Expedition Center
- Rare crash scenarios
- Optimization of RAM usage
