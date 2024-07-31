Godless Update v1.1

Godless' next content update is here, featuring new skills and anomalies, lots of balance changes, performance improvements, and more! I'd love to hear your thoughts on all of these, so don't forget that you can always discuss Godless and give feedback in the Discord! Now, let's dive in!

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Content

Added new Skills: Ether Slime (neutral unit) Refreshing Spring (nature tile)

Added new Anomalies: Hidden Paths Harbingers of War Celestial Jewel



Visuals and Audio

Added SFX for new content

SFX for new content Added VFX for new content

Balance Changes

[Skills] Cursed Chasm (death tile) ▼ Decreased damage from 9 to 8

[Ascension Talents] Supreme God of Rot ▼ Decreased attack debuff value from 2 to 1. ▲ Increased number of of applied poison stacks from 4 to 5.

[Boons] Divine Inspiration ▼ Decreased experience cost on all levels from 1000/1800/2600 to 900/1700/2500.

[Consequences] Sworn Enemy (Act 3) ▲ Increased the boss' stats by ~15%.

[Enemy modifiers] Judgement ▲ Increased bonus damage from 5/8/11/11 to 5/8/12/12 (each number represents its respective act) Heavy armor ▲ Increased attack damage limit from 11/12/13/14 to 11/13/14/15 (each number represents its respective act)

[Fates] Exile ▼ Decreased attack bonus in all acts from 3/4/4 to 2/3/3

[Enemies] ☄️ ▼ Decreased Act 2 enemies' base health by 3%-5%. ▲ Increased Act 2 and Act 3 bosses health gain per level by 1%-2%. Final Boss (Act 4) ▲ Increased base health from 227 to 230 ▲ Increased Celestial Gates' stats by ~4% Orion (Act 1 boss) ▼ Decreased base attack from 5 to 4 ▼ Decreased base health from 92 to 89 ▼ Decreased Dire Wolves' stats from 3/10 to 2/9 Talvius (Act 1 boss) ▼ Decreased base attack from 7 to 6 ▼ Decreased base health from 65 to 64 Battle Sorceress (Act 1) ▼ Decreased base attack from 5 to 4 ▲ Increased attack gain per level by ~15% Enslaved Ogre (Act 1) ▼ Decreased base attack from 4 to 3 ▲ Increased attack gain per level by ~10% Demonologist (Act 2) ▼ Decreased base attack from 6 to 5 ▲ Increased attack gain per level by ~15% Crystal Ogre (Act 3) ▲ Increased attack gain per level by ~10%



Other

[UI/UX] The default battle speed is down from 250% to 230%. The max battle speed is up from 600% to 700%. The roadmap is now displayed on the loading screen. ☄️ The yellow VFX highlighting the effect that is being used is now more prominent. ☄️ Certain talents' usage is now fully cancellable on left-click (Volcanic Swords, Unholy Land etc.)

[Tutorial] ☄️ The tutorial boss fight has become significantly easier. ☄️ The tutorial run is finished after the boss, even you manage to defeat it. Changed the composition of enemy squads on some continents during the tutorial. Rebalanced enemies' stats in the tutorial matches. The Crossroads location is unlocked on the second match if the player manages to get past continent 4.

[Performance/Optimization] Decreased the game's size on the hard drive by ~60%. Increased FPS in battles by ~15%. Increased FPS in the main menu by ~5%. Increased FPS on the world map by ~5%. Decreased loading time of the world map by ~3%. Decreased certain tiles' impact on performance by ~8% (Lava Fields, Acid Lakes etc.)

[Texts] Edited some localised descriptions for consistency.



Fixes