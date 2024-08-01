Intermission - Animated Short, Twitch Drops and More.

Hey everybody.

It's intermission time again; A time to sit back and reflect on adventures past and dream of adventures yet to come.

We're glad you all enjoyed our last animated short "Projector". These shorts give players a peek behind the motivations of our survivors and who they are, not just where they came from or how they got here. Some may be backstories and some side stories, but today it's a little bit of both.

Hide & Seek

Some things, once lost, are gone forever... but how will you know for sure unless you keep searching?

Login Bonus

The Catcoon Nap Sack Fur Roll skin is available as a limited time login bonus. Just log into the game to get yours!

Twitch Drops

The Rose Bushel Potted Fern skin is available by watching participating Ambassador streams on Twitch.tv. For more details, check out the post here.

New Vignettes

A selection of Vignettes has been added to the game as well. Keep up those vignette suggestions when you see them and we'll keep adding them.

And that's it!

There are no Klei Points today. Instead, for Intermissions we're going to be giving you spool. So - pick out something nice for yourself, it's on us.

The team is currently working on a bunch of Cave content for you. We can't quite call this one a QOL - this is shadow related content that will introduce a bunch of new threats and rewards to the caves.

We'll want to talk about that pretty soon, so in a few weeks, we'll have some more information for you. Maybe in a post, maybe a stream, maybe a beta? Who knows what we'll do?! Well, we do. But we'll tell you later.

Have fun out there!

Full patch notes: https://forums.kleientertainment.com/game-updates/dst/624447-r2377/