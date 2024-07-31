 Skip to content

Vanity update for 31 July 2024

Update 0.9

  • Added a store that refreshes every 24 hours
  • Added 2 character skins
  • 2 new melee weapons
  • Several new weapon skins
  • Double kill, triple kill and multi kill notification
  • New game rewards (1-100 level)
  • Added assist system
  • Some minor changes
  • Bugs Fixes

