- Added a store that refreshes every 24 hours
- Added 2 character skins
- 2 new melee weapons
- Several new weapon skins
- Double kill, triple kill and multi kill notification
- New game rewards (1-100 level)
- Added assist system
- Some minor changes
- Bugs Fixes
Vanity update for 31 July 2024
Update 0.9
