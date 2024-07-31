Interlude Patch: Full House

Good day, Scribes! Welcome to our ninth update, Interlude Patch: Full House - introducing multiplayer Quickmatch, the burst-fire spell Draw, Interface Pings, and more!

We've been openly talking about public games since the launch of Vellum Early Access, often with the underlying goal of maintaining the best foundation for positive, shared experiences. This is a heavily-requested feature that opens some exciting new doors for Vellum.

Don't forget to keep an eye on the Vellum Roadmap in-game to keep up with our progress (and catch a glimpse of what might lurk in the shadows ahead)!

Quickmatch - A Legendary Study Group



Band together as a team of up to 4 Scribes to push back the Torn! New multiplayer options are available from the Main Menu.

Quickmatch - Enter an open, Public Lobby in the Illuminated Library.

Create Game - Choose to create a Public or Private Lobby (Private is open only to Friends/Invite/Room Code)

There are also lobby tools available to the host: Inactivity Kick toggle, Public Room toggle, and individual player kicks.

New Spell - Draw



Draw now has a seat at the Generator Spell table! Our new triple burst-fire spell deals a Hand of Cards (at high speeds) to cut your foes - however, casting too quickly in succession will widen the spread.

How will you deal with this new Generator? Let us know if it suits you! Card pun!

Interface Pings and Communication Feed!



"Sharing the joys of discovery and the burden of challenge is core to the Vellum multiplayer experience."

We dropped this gem of a line in the previous Interlude Patch when introducing the new Ping Rework - with today's patch we get to push further toward that thesis with the new Interface Ping system.

In combination with a new Communication Feed, Interface Pings now allow Scribes to communicate where their focus is by pinging areas of the UI itself. This is especially handy for game setup (for example, you can now see and ping your lobby's Attunement goals in Binding Select). Most items with a tooltip are able to be pinged, as well as buttons to move the game along:

Fletch is ready to continue

Performance & More

Interlude Patch: Full House doesn't have John Stamos, but it does have the next best thing - Improved Performance! In addition to dramatically improving Library rendering performance, we've introduced a new setting, FSR Upscaling, that will allow for improved performance elsewhere in addition to extra customization across the Quality/Performance spectrum. We're very interested in hearing how these settings impact your play experience - please share your feedback with us!

On the gameplay side, we've added a few new Pages of Power for the Jot spell to start deepening its build potential. We've also squashed some Orange-related bugs, added some size safety mechanisms, and many other bits and bobs you can review in the patch notes below.

Our journey continues into the next big update - Chapter V: The Hollows! Your feedback continues to aid our process, combat our writer's block, and provide unique perspectives. With Quickmatch arriving today, we're not only looking forward to hearing more from you - we're honestly pumped to go play together!

The Vellum Team

Interlude Patch: Full House - Full Patch Notes

Features

Quickmatch Multiplayer

Players may now join open Public Lobbies from the Main Menu

Players may now create Public or Private Lobbies from the Main Menu

-- Public Lobby : While in the Library, joinable by anyone via Quickmatch

-- Private Lobby : Only joinable by Friends/Invite/Room Code

-- : While in the Library, joinable by anyone via Quickmatch -- : Only joinable by Friends/Invite/Room Code New Lobby control options for Host: Inactivity Kick toggle, Public Room toggle, Individual kick

Public rooms with inactive Hosts will automatically be set to Private after a period of time

Players removed from multiplayer games will receive partial rewards when returning to the Library

New Generator Spell: Draw

Damage: 13

Deal a Hand of Cards to cut foes. Increases spread when cast in quick succession.

Interface Ping and Communication Feed

Many Interface items are now able to be pinged

Pinged items will now appear in the Communication Feed

Gameplay & General