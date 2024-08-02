Tomb Explorer VR Early Access Now Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tomb Explorer VR Early Access Released!

Greetings, fans of Tomb Explorer VR!

We're thrilled to announce the launch of "Tomb Explorer VR" in Early Access! The time has come to embark on an incredible journey into the heart of ancient mysteries, and you can be among the very first to experience it.

Early Access Features

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1969920/view/4201371495616382346?l=english

Immersive Story Exploration: Step into the shoes of a fearless adventurer and explore meticulously recreated ancient tombs.

Puzzles: Test your wits with intricate puzzles and uncover the secrets hidden within the depths.

Treasure Hunting: Seek out legendary artifacts, each with its own fascinating story to tell.

Ancient Enemies: Beware of the lurking threats from natural AI enemies as you navigate the treacherous tombs. These adversaries will challenge your survival skills and add an element of danger to your adventure.

Stunning Environments: Traverse breathtaking, historically accurate landscapes, brought to life in stunning VR detail.

Realistic VR Interactions: Experience the thrill of true immersion with lifelike interactions and intuitive VR mechanics.

Support Early Access and help shape the best tomb raiding game in VR!

By joining us in the Early Access phase, you play a pivotal role in shaping the final version of the game. Your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports will help us refine the experience, ensuring it becomes everything you've ever dreamed of in a VR adventure.

Stay Connected:

Follow us for regular updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and community events. Together, we'll uncover the mysteries of "Tomb Explorer VR" and make this adventure truly unforgettable. Happy exploring!