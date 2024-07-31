Hotfix v1.0.5

Bug Fixes

Twitch Integration Crash : Fixed an issue causing crashes in some games due to Twitch Integration.

Pause Menu Blocked : Fixed an issue where the pause menu could get stuck if opened during a kill and the Phase 2 Reclusa cinematic.

Achievement "Welcome to Silent Rain" : Fixed an issue where the achievement was not unlocking when playing on Metro.

Skin Pickup : Fixed an issue where skins needed to be aimed at their pedestal to be picked up.

FOV Parameter : Fixed an issue where the FOV parameter was applied to the Menu and Lobby.

Object Pickup in House : Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up an object dropped near a chalkboard in House.

Pentacle Completion Dialogue in Metro: Fixed an issue where the Supervisor recall had the wrong dialogue after completing the Pentacle in Metro.

Enhancements

Reclusa Chase Speed : Nerfed Reclusa's chase speed.

Map Order: Changed the map order at selection to improve the experience for new players, starting with House.

What’s next?

The next update will be v1.1, including public lobbies and other enhancements, plus a special challenging in-game event with exclusive rewards!

We are aware of a bug where the Doctor remains standing in front of a bookshelf on the staircase in the library and doesn't move until spotting a player. We have investigated but have not yet found the cause of the problem. Does he just want to read some books?

If you encounter other bugs, don't hesitate to report them to us on Discord, in the Steam Community Hub, or through the Bug Report Form you will find in the game!

And please, feel free to write a review of the game, it really helps us a lot!

Thanks for playing ❤️