v1.05 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

I added a few new weapons, did some optimizations, and fixed some stuff.

3 New Weapons.



🐛 Changes this patch:

Added The Mist Weapon: Leave a trail of Damaging Mist.

Added Throwing Knives Weapon: Throw knives at the nearest enemy.

Added Rain Cloud Weapon: Rains down acidic drops.

Lowered shell drop rate.

Removed some unneeded code.

Optimized some parts of Enemy code.

Fixed shadow of shell items being above other objects.

Fixed Glue launcher damage over time carrying on past death.

Fixed Corrupting Wand targeting empty areas.

Fixed an Error in the corrupting wand code.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

More Movement Types.

Better balance.

More Weapons.

Cloud saves.

More Optimizations.

I didn't work on balance, sorry, I know it's still an issue, but I'll get to fixing it, and I may need to rewrite some entire sections of the game to make it easier for me to add stuff like new weapons and characters.

Anyway, I appreciate the people who play the game, thank you, I'll continue to update the game to make it have more content and be better.

Please leave a review! :D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!