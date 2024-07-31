 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 31 July 2024

v1.05 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

I added a few new weapons, did some optimizations, and fixed some stuff.

3 New Weapons.

🐛 Changes this patch:

  • Added The Mist Weapon: Leave a trail of Damaging Mist.

  • Added Throwing Knives Weapon: Throw knives at the nearest enemy.

  • Added Rain Cloud Weapon: Rains down acidic drops.

  • Lowered shell drop rate.

  • Removed some unneeded code.

  • Optimized some parts of Enemy code.

  • Fixed shadow of shell items being above other objects.

  • Fixed Glue launcher damage over time carrying on past death.

  • Fixed Corrupting Wand targeting empty areas.

  • Fixed an Error in the corrupting wand code.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

  • More Movement Types.
  • Better balance.
  • More Weapons.
  • Cloud saves.
  • More Optimizations.

I didn't work on balance, sorry, I know it's still an issue, but I'll get to fixing it, and I may need to rewrite some entire sections of the game to make it easier for me to add stuff like new weapons and characters.

Anyway, I appreciate the people who play the game, thank you, I'll continue to update the game to make it have more content and be better.

Please leave a review! :D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!

